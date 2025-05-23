Mrunal Thakur South Indian movies that you should definitely watch: Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, and more

Mrunal Thakur’s South Indian movies are definitely worth watching. The actress, known for her beauty and talent, has carved a niche for herself in both Hindi and South Indian cinema. She began her acting journey with television roles, starring in soap operas like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan, Arjun, and her memorable supporting role in Kumkum Bhagya.

Starting her cinema career in Marathi films, Mrunal Thakur appeared in titles like Hello Nandan, Vitti Dandu, and Surajya. After her work in soap operas and Marathi cinema, she made her Bollywood mark with Love Sonia, followed by notable roles in Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and Batla House.

After a series of Bollywood projects, including Ghost Stories (Karan Johar’s segment), Toofaan, Dhamaka, and Jersey with Shahid Kapoor, she ventured into Telugu cinema in 2022. Let’s explore Mrunal Thakur’s South Indian movies.

Mrunal Thakur South Indian Movies

1. Sita Ramam

Role: Princess Noorjahan / Sita Mahalakshmi

Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

Release Year: 2022

Language: Telugu

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Genre: Romantic Drama

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Sita Ramam is a period romantic drama marking Mrunal Thakur’s debut and breakthrough in Telugu cinema. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the film is set in the 1960s and follows Lieutenant Ram, an orphaned army officer at the Kashmir border, who starts receiving anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi.

The story unfolds as Ram searches for his mysterious lover, tracing how they eventually find each other. The movie highlights Mrunal’s performance, especially her portrayal of the bittersweet journey and the subtle nuances she brings to the role.

With strong performances from both leads, Sita Ramam was a critical and commercial success, making her South cinema debut a definite hit.

2. Hi Nanna

Role: Yashna / Varsha

Director: Shouryuv

Release Year: 2023

Language: Telugu

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Romantic Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Hi Nanna is a heartfelt tale of a father and daughter’s lives, brimming with emotion. With powerhouse performer Nani leading the film, Mrunal Thakur shines as Yashna (also called Varsha), delivering her role with effortless grace.

The story follows Mahi, a 6-year-old girl battling cystic fibrosis, who unexpectedly forms a special bond with a young woman connected to her and her father. This film adds yet another memorable character to Mrunal’s versatile repertoire.

3. The Family Star

Role: Indu Dhanaraj

Director: Parasuram

Release Year: 2024

Language: Telugu

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Genre: Romantic Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/JioHotstar

The Family Star is a romantic action film starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Parasuram. In this project, Mrunal Thakur took on a different kind of role, portraying a hot-headed character that marked a departure from her usual emotional parts.

Despite Mrunal’s strong performance, the film failed to impress critics and audiences alike. The movie received harsh reviews and couldn’t overcome its cinematic shortcomings, ultimately tanking at the box office due to poor word of mouth.

4. Kalki 2898 AD

Role: Divya (cameo appearance)

Director: Nag Ashwin

Release Year: 2024

Language: Telugu

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Genre: Sci-fi mythological epic

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, features Mrunal Thakur in a cameo, marking her fourth appearance in Telugu cinema.

In her brief but impactful role as Divya, a pregnant woman believed to be the prophesied Mother of Kalki, she symbolizes the hope for the transformative change the world needs.

Conclusion

Mrunal Thakur, having debuted in Telugu cinema, has appeared in just four South Indian films so far. With her talent gaining recognition from filmmakers, she is likely to be sought after for more regional projects in the coming years.

Next, she will star as the female lead in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual Dacoit: A Love Story, opposite Adivi Sesh, stepping in after Shruti Haasan exited the project.

