Dacoit: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s action thriller gets a release date finally?

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur are pairing up for the first time in the upcoming action thriller Dacoit. The Telugu actioner, directed by Shaniel Deo, has recently grabbed attention due to buzz surrounding its release date.

According to a report by Andhra Box Office, Dacoit is expected to hit theaters on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. While these are strong speculations within trade circles, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

This change comes at a time when it was expected that Adivi Sesh’s other upcoming film, G2, would release before Dacoit. Formal confirmation regarding this is expected on Monday, May 26.

Besides Adivi and Mrunal, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is also part of the cast, playing an intriguing role. This film will mark the filmmaker-turned-actor’s Telugu debut.

Interestingly, Shruti Haasan was initially signed on as the leading lady opposite Adivi Sesh for the Telugu project. However, she stepped down from the film despite a formal announcement having been made.

Reports suggest that creative differences between Shruti and Adivi led to her exit. An India Today report also claimed that Shruti was uncomfortable with her co-star’s over-involvement, which contributed to her decision to leave the movie.

A source close to Shruti revealed, “The other actor was getting too involved in the script. Although Shruti was interested in exploring a new side of her acting, she wasn’t comfortable with her co-star’s over-involvement.”

Following her exit, Shruti was replaced by Mrunal Thakur. The latter’s first look poster sparked intrigue, hinting at the intensity of the character she will portray alongside the Major actor.

Coming back to the film, it is said to revolve around the lives of two former lovers who reunite for a series of robberies and heists that change the course of their lives entirely.

In other news, Adivi Sesh’s upcoming project is G2, the sequel to his hit film Goodachari. Wamiqa Gabbi has been shortlisted as the lead actress, replacing Sobhita Dhulipala from the first installment.

