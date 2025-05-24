Thug Life: Shruti Haasan lends vocals for Kamal Haasan’s gangster drama after 16 years

All eyes are on the next big Tamil release, Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. This highly anticipated action thriller is set to hit the big screens on June 5. Amid the ongoing promotional spree for the Kamal Haasan starrer, an interesting revelation about the movie’s music has gone viral.

During an interview with Behindwoods, AR Rahman joined the Thug Life team, including Kamal Haasan and others. He confirmed that the Nayakan actor’s daughter, Shruti Haasan, lent her vocals for one of the songs.

Coming up as one of the most special highlights of the film, Shruti has sung the song Vinveli Nayakan, which is picturized on Kamal Haasan himself.

For the unversed, this marks the first time in 16 years that Shruti has sung for her father Kamal Haasan’s film. Her last was in 2009 for Unnaipol Oruvan.

Coming back to Thug Life, the Tamil action thriller has a strong emotional core and is said to explore a tale of revenge and redemption within a father-son dynamic. Besides Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and more.

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra also made a scintillating appearance in the film, especially in its first single, Jinguchaa. The wedding anthem was a hit among audiophiles, with Sanya perfectly nailing every beat with her dance moves.

More recently, the makers unveiled another song from the film titled Sugar Baby, centered around Trisha Krishnan, who looked breathtaking in a glamorous role.

Thug Life marks the second collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after their 1987 film Nayakan. AR Rahman has composed the musical score, and the film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

The action thriller has a total runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes. The CBFC has censored very little, muting only two curse words. The film’s mega audio launch event is scheduled for May 24.

Thug Life will be available on the OTT platform Netflix eight weeks after its theatrical release.

