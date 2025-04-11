Darshan Thoogudeepa skips court hearing of Renukaswamy case; spotted attending film screening in Bengaluru

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of death and murder.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is out on bail after being named the prime accused in the ongoing Renukaswamy murder case, made headlines recently for skipping a scheduled court hearing.

Now, he has stirred controversy once again after being spotted in Bengaluru last evening, attending the screening of the recently released film Vaamana, starring Dhanveer Gowda.

Check out the video here:

While social media is flooded with pictures and clips of the actor attending the film screening, one fan-shared video shows Darshan exiting the theater. As paparazzi quickly surrounded him, he was seen limping slightly while walking, all while sporting a smile.

For those unaware, Darshan Thoogudeepa, along with Pavithra Gowda and other co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, were granted bail by a Bengaluru court back in December 2024.

He was initially granted interim bail during his imprisonment after complaining of severe back pain, which required immediate spinal surgery. However, no further details regarding his treatment were submitted to the court afterward.

Darshan was accused in the death of his 33-year-old fan, Renukaswamy, who had allegedly sent lewd messages to the actor’s rumored partner and actress, Pavithra Gowda.

