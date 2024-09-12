Darshan went to Dubai with wife Vijayalakshmi without informing: Girlfriend Pavithra Gowda claims actor's anniversary trip with fueled tensions

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Pavithra Gowda has made some shocking confessions in the chargesheet filed in connection with the Renuka Swamy murder case. She reportedly told the police that she was quite upset with Darshan after he went to Dubai with his wife Vijayalakshmi. Pavithra further alleged that the Kannada actor did not even inform her about his trip with his wife.

According to a report by Public TV, Pavithra stated in the chargesheet, "Darshan went to Dubai on May 19, 2024, with Vijayalakshmi to celebrate their wedding anniversary without informing me. I had a fight with Darshan, and since then, I stopped talking to him."

Pavithra further spoke in detail about her relationship with the actor. She confessed that she was not even aware that he was married to Vijayalakshmi when they met back in 2013.

Talking about her relationship with Darshan, she said, "In 2014, when I auditioned for 'Bull Bull,' I shared my modeling profile with Darshan and got his mobile number from a known manager. When I contacted Darshan about the audition, it had already been completed. Using this as a pretext, we began talking on the phone, chatting on WhatsApp, and calling each other every day."

Pavithra also opened up about Renuka Swamy's murder and stated that she was getting obscene texts from a person on Instagram. The account was named KS Gautham 1990. She claimed that the person was even sending her obscene photos and videos. While she initially hesitated to talk about it, she did discuss the matter with Pavan.

She stated, "I did not complain about this. Later, I discussed with Pavan about finding the person sending these messages. For that, Pavan asked Darshan's fans to locate him in Chitradurga."

Meanwhile, Renuka Swamy's chargesheet mentioned that he was tracked down and allegedly assaulted by people associated with Darshan. The police has submitted a chargesheet of over 3000 pages last week.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

