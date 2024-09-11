Renuka Swamy case: Karnataka HC prohibits media houses from disclosing 'confidential' information in chargesheet against Darshan

Trigger Warning: The article contains information about the death of an individual and gruesome details of an alleged murder. This can be triggering for some readers.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been in the limelight since June owing to his alleged involvement in a murder. The Sandalwood actor and his rumored girlfriend Pavithra Gowda were arrested for killing Renuka Swamy. In the latest turn of events, the Karnataka High Court passed an interim order prohibiting the media organizations from airing content related to the charge sheet in the Renuka Swamy case.

The order was passed on September 10 by Justice Hemant Chandangoudar. It is pertinent to mention that the interim order followed the petition filed by Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas, accused number two.

The court said, “Respondents 3 to 40 (media organizations) are hereby restrained from publishing, printing, airing, and disseminating confidential information contained in the charge sheet in relation to crime No 0250/2024 registered by the Kamakshipalya Police Station, till the next date of hearing." Moreover, the Karnataka court warned that appropriate actions would be taken if they tried to overrule.

Meanwhile, there is no relief for Darshan, Pavithra, and others accused in the Renuka Swamy case as a Bengaluru court once again extended their judicial custody by 3 days on Monday. The judicial custody, which was supposed to end on September 9, has now been extended to September 12.

It is worth mentioning that the Kannada actors have been in judicial custody since June 11. As per several reports, the victim, Renuka Swamy, was a fan of Darshan, but things went downhill when he made derogatory comments about Pavithra Gowda. He even accused her of ruining Darshan’s married life. This led to the Thangigagi actor killing him.

Renuka Swamy's post-mortem report revealed that he was subjected to extreme torture. His body had multiple bruises, a missing ear, and even ruptured testicles. The police investigation has found that Darshan was directly involved in the physical assault of the victim.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available to file complaints against physical, sexual, or emotional abuse.

