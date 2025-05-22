'He’s our legend, don’t spoil': Netizens react as Om Raut announces directing biopic on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam with Dhanush

Filmmaker Om Raut announced his next project, a biopic on the legendary statesman of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The movie will star Dhanush in the lead as he will get to portray the Missile Man of India on-screen.

The formal announcement for the same was made at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and was followed by a post on social media by the director. In the post, he dropped the first look of the project.

Soon after, the comment section of the post was filled with interesting reactions by netizens, especially over the choice of director who will be leading it. For the unversed, Om Raut’s last film Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, emerged disastrous at the box office.

And now, netizens shared their apprehensions over this project as well, as they felt disappointed with Om Raut directing it.

While one social media user wrote, “Don’t spoil the story as it is of his journey,” some other netizens commented, “Don’t make another Adipurush.”

Coming back to Dhanush, this marks his second venture at a biopic after the actor signed up for one made on the legendary music composer Ilayaraaja. This film is still in the making and the makers have not shared any further updates on its progress as of now.

Speaking about Om Raut, his film Adipurush was criticized for more than one reason. There were lots of comments raised against the film’s screenplay, dialogues and visuals.

As a result, it was declared a box office bomb, despite being made as one of the most expensive films on an approximate budget of somewhere between Rs. 500 and 700 crores.

On the work front, Dhanush has other films in the pipeline, including Kuberaa, Idly Kadai, Tere Ishk Mein and more.

