AI reimagines Dhanush as former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam for Om Raut’s next film

Dhanush is all set to play former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, in a biopic directed by Om Raut. The movie has been titled Kalam: The Missile Man of India and the first poster was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The upcoming film will follow his inspiring journey and showcase his roots.

Before diving deeper into the film, let's take a look at some AI-generated images of Dhanush as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The upcoming biopic on Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam will follow his incredible journey from his beginnings to becoming India’s "Missile Man" and the country’s 11th president. The film takes inspiration from Kalam’s popular memoir Wings of Fire and aims to highlight not just his achievements in science and politics but also his deep values and vision for the nation.

Making the announcement on X, Om Raut wrote, "From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the journey of a legend begins… India’s Missile Man is coming to the silver screen. Dream big. Rise higher. #KALAM - The Missile Man of India."

Take a look at the post below:

The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Bhushan Kumar. This also marks director Om Raut’s third project with the latter. According to a report by Variety, the Adipurush director said that the movie is designed to go beyond politics. It will explore APJ Abdul Kalam’s multifaceted personality — from a scientist and teacher to a poet and dreamer.

The director mentioned that the former president of India represented leadership built on education, innovation, and humility. Om Raut also stated that portraying Kalam’s life on screen is both a creative challenge and a significant responsibility.

Coming to Dhanush, this marks his second upcoming biopic after Ilaiyaraaja. He also has several promising projects in the pipeline, including Kuberaa, Idly Kadai, and Tere Ishk Mein. Additionally, he is working with directors like Rajkumar Periyasamy, Mari Selvaraj, Vetrimaaran, and others. However, the titles of these films have not been officially announced yet.

Disclaimer: The above photos are AI-generated.

