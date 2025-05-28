Om Raut BREAKS SILENCE on why Dhanush was best choice to play Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Dhanush will showcase the life and works of the Missile Man of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, in a biopic titled Kalam. The movie was recently announced at the Festival de Cannes 2025 and will be directed by Adipurush fame Om Raut.

Om Raut reveals why Dhanush was picked to play the role

In a recent interview, filmmaker Om Raut highlighted why he found Dhanush as the perfect choice to portray Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on-screen.

He emphasized that for a biopic on such an exemplary leader, just showing his life and work is not enough, but his vision, spiritual journey and teachings also need equal representation.

Om then added that Dhanush fit the bill perfectly for all the requirements since he can pull off that intellectual aura on-screen.

In his words, “I don’t think there could have been a better choice than Dhanush to bring this spiritual and intellectual depth to life on screen. He is the perfect fit, and on behalf of my entire team, I thank him for choosing to be a part of this important project.”

Om Raut reveals being deeply inspired by APJ Kalam

Om Raut revealed that the seed of the idea to make such a project came to him naturally since he’s always remained deeply inspired by the visionary leader.

Om Raut faced backlash for attempting a biopic on Abdul Kalam

Coming back to Om, the director had faced a lot of flak in his last project, Adipurush, which fell flat and was declared a box office dud.

And now that he announced working on such a biopic, a lot of criticism came his way from audiences on social media. Netizens expressed how the attempt could go completely wrong, as he is helming the project.

Dhanush’s work front

In other news, Dhanush has a pretty interesting lineup of films ahead. These include Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa and his own directed film Idly Kadai. Additionally, he’s already shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

