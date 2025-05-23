Kuberaa: Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer to drop 2nd single on THIS date

Dhanush starrer Kuberaa is all geared up for its release on June 20, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting the big screens, the makers are planning to drop its second single on May 25, 2025.

The official confirmation about the same with a new poster was dropped by the makers through their social media handle. Sharing the post, they penned, “Deva will swoon your hearts in #TranceOfKuberaa on May 25th. #Kuberaa In Cinemas 20th June, 2025.”

See the post:

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles, is a social thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film, which is simultaneously shot in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil, has Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in key roles.

While there were speculations about the movie’s release date, the makers have re-confirmed it will be hitting the big screens on the said date itself. Kuberaa is musically crafted by Devi Sri Prasad, with the cinematography and editing being handled by Niketh Bommireddy and Karthika Srinivas, respectively.

Talking about Dhanush, the actor had recently made headlines after it was announced he would be enacting the role of APJ Abdul Kalam in the latter’s biopic. The official confirmation about the same was made by the makers via a poster which titled the movie as Kalam and director Om Raut to be helming it.

Coming to Dhanush’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in his next directorial, Idly Kadai. The movie marking the actor’s 4th attempt at direction following NEEK has him in the lead role and is said to be a drama movie.

Alongside him, the movie has Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Rajkiran, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the film was initially slated to hit the big screens on April 10 but was postponed to October 1, 2025.

Apart from the mentioned movies, the actor also has Tere Ishk Mein in the works and has confirmed projects with directors like Rajkumar Periasamy and Mari Selvaraj.

