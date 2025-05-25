Trance of Kuberaa Teaser breakdown: NO DIALOGUES but Dhanush commands screen with Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna

Dhanush starrer Kuberaa is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2025. Ahead of its grand release on June 20, the makers unveiled a teaser titled "Trance of Kuberaa" across social media platforms. The 2-minute and 7-second clip delivered an intense visual experience and offered a glimpse into the film’s dramatic storyline.

Despite the absence of dialogues, the teaser stood out for the powerful way the actors conveyed emotions solely through expressions. Viewers were particularly impressed by how Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh communicated through their actions and NO words, yet volumes were spoken.

The teaser opens with the introductions of Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh. While the latter appears to play a powerful and wealthy character, Nagarjuna seems embroiled in high-stakes drama. Other supporting actors also make brief appearances.

Nagarjuna is shown as a family man, while Dhanush is seen portraying a poverty-stricken character struggling on the streets. Amid the urban chaos, he is chasing something significant and the veteran actor helps him undergo a dramatic transformation. Rashmika Mandanna is also introduced in the teaser, with her role appearing closely tied to Dhanush’s character. Their chemistry is expected to be explored further in the film.

Devi Sri Prasad’s background score deserves praise for elevating the teaser. His music maintained the tension and held the audience’s attention throughout.

Take a look at the teaser below:

Kuberaa features Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles and is helmed by acclaimed director Sekhar Kammula. The film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, aiming to reach a wider audience across different regions. Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh also play important roles. The teaser has already generated buzz for its intense visuals and compelling character portrayals.

The film is being produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, with Sonali Narang presenting the project. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Thota Tharani handles production design. The film’s cinematography is by Niketh Bommi, and the editing is done by Karthika Srinivas.

