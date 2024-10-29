WATCH: Nagarjuna introduces new daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala to Chiranjeevi at ANR Awards

Chiranjeevi was felicitated with the prestigious ANR National Award in a grand event hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna and his family, last night (October 28) in Hyderabad. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan graced the occasion and presented the award to the Megastar. While the whole event turned out successful, Naga Chaitanya and his to-be-wife Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn with their presence. On a related note, a heartfelt moment was captured when Nagarjuna introduced his future daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala to Chiranjeevi on the stage. Check out the beautiful video below!

ALSO READ: Jai Hanuman: Prasanth Varma drops an update on first look; says 'this Diwali, bringing the legends to life'