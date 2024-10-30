Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to tie the knot on December 4?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding has become the talk of the town ever since they exchanged rings. A few days ago, the latter shared some unseen photos from the pre-wedding festivities at Visakhapatnam which made her fans go gaga. Amid several rumors surrounding their marriage, Deccan Chronicle has reported that the couple will tie the knot on December 4, 2024.

According to the report, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding is going to be an intimate affair. Only their loved ones and family members will be present at the ceremony to shower them with blessings. However, fans are still looking forward to an official confirmation by the couple.

Recently, Chay and Sobhita made their first public appearance as a couple ahead of their reported winter wedding. They attended the Akkineni Nageshwara Rao (ANR) National Award ceremony together in utmost joy. The two posed for the cameras with all smiles and exuded happiness.

While Sobhita looked stunning in an ombre green saree, Naga Chaitanya complemented her look in an ethnic outfit. He wore a bandhgala and opted for a sleek hairdo for the event. On other hand, The Night Manager actress kept her hair loose and accessorized with statement jewelry. She completed her look with a matching handbag.

At the ANR ceremony, Nagarjuna also introduced Sobhita to Chiranjeevi. The two further held hands and greeted each other with respect. After a while, Sobhita left the stage with Naga Chaitanya.

Advertisement

Take a look at the videos below:

This month, Sobhita took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam ceremony. This pre-wedding ritual marked the beginning of her marriage festivities. For the ceremony, she donned a traditional silk saree accessorized with gold jewelry.

Take a look at the photos below:

Meanwhile, the couple got engaged on August 8 this year. The grand announcement was made by Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna via his social media handles.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya deletes one last throwback PIC with ex-wife Samantha ahead of his marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala