EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun to throw party to celebrate National Film Award win; biggies to attend

Allu Arjun is currently on a high after winning the first National Film Award for Best Actor, of his career. The Telugu superstar won the prestigious honor for his performance as the titular character in Pushpa: The Rise, the 2021-released blockbuster helmed by senior filmmaker Sukumar. Thus, Allu Arjun has emerged as the first-ever Telugu actor to win the Best Actor trophy at the National Film Awards, thus creating history. Now, the celebrated star is celebrating his big win with his close friends and colleagues from the industry.

Allu Arjun hosts a party to celebrate his National Film Award

Pinkvilla has now Exclusively learned that Allu Arjun is throwing a grand party for his friends and colleagues from the Telugu film industry and media, to celebrate winning the prestigious National Film Award. As per the latest updates, many biggies of the industry from the Mega family members to other top movie stars and filmmakers, are set to attend the grand party, which is held in Hyderabad.

Congratulations are pouring in for Allu Arjun, who has successfully broken the Telugu actors' dry spell when it comes to winning the Best Actor trophy at India's most prestigious film awards ceremony. As reported earlier, the much-loved actor celebrated his big win immediately after the 69th National Film Awards announcement, with his family members and the crew members of Pushpa.

Allu Arjun's upcoming projects

As mentioned before, Allu Arjun is now busy with the shooting of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the second installment of the franchise which will feature him once again in the celebrated role. After wrapping up the Sukumar directorial, the superstar will start shooting for AA 22, his 22nd outing in the Telugu film industry. The untitled film, which is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, is touted to be a political drama inspired by Mahabharata.

Later, Allu Arjun is also planning to team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, for an action thriller. If the reports are to be believed, the talented actor is also receiving some promising offers from the Hindi film industry. However, the Pushpa actor is not keen to make his Bollywood debut anytime soon.

