EXCLUSIVE: Dhananjaya reveals about Pushpa, his role, working experience with Allu Arjun & Sukumar

Kannada actor Dhananjaya is making it big in the film industry. While he has many upcoming films lined up in Sandalwood, the actor is also working on the biggest pan Indian film, Pushpa with Tollywood actor Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Pushpa: The Rise, the first part is slated to release in theatres on December 17, 2021.

However, many are thinking that Pushpa is the debut movie of Dhananjaya in Telugu but that's not the case. The actor made his debut in Telugu with Ram Gopal Varma's directorial film Bhairava Geetha and his performance was hugely appreciated. Yes, and that is how he bagged a role in Pushpa as well.

Director Sukumar cast me after watching the Kannada film Tagaru and Bhairava Geetha (directed by Ram Gopal Varma). But not many audiences know about it, with Pushpa, I hope I can reach a larger audience and it will be a delight as an actor, said Dhananjaya."

Dhananjaya is playing the role of Jolly Reddy, which is said to be a very crucial part of the film. The first look of the actor was released on his birthday and he looked intense in a South Indian mundu attire. However, not much about his role was said, it was always under wraps. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dhananjaya opened up about his role and working experience with Allu Arjun and Sukumar.

Confirming that he is playing an antagonist in Pushpa, Dhananjaya said, "It's a very colourful character, a bad boy, if I can put in one word. But everyone will definitely enjoy the character of Jolly Reddy in Pushpa. I'm playing one of the antagonists in the film but it's entirely something very new.

Opening about his working experience on Pushpa, Allu Arjun and Sukumar, the actor said, "Working with Pushpa was a really good experience. I always wanted to work with Sukumar. I really follow Allu Arjun as well, he is a total perfectionist. I loved every bit of their working, they do with so much perfection and zeal, it's amazing."

Apart from this, Dhananjaya is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming Kannada film Rathnan Prapancha, where he is playing the role of a middle-class man, who is on a quest of self-discovery to find his roots.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dhananjaya & Reba Monica John on Rathnan Prapancha, their characters, OTT release & more