EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna recalls how Kirik Party, Animal, and Pushpa 2 have a connection and it's special

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actress was recently roped in for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla Masterclass where she recounted how her films like Animal and Pushpa 2 were major hits that were released in the month of December.

In her response, Rashmika Mandanna said, “It truly feels special. I think my first film (Kirik Party) was released on December 30th or 31st since then I’ve had a film called Chamak in Kannada, then Pushpa 1, Animal, and Pushpa 2. So I feel like I have some connection with the month December.”

“Now, my fear is also that next any film releasing in December, I’m like okay I hope it’s good and I hope it makes the impact the films so far have done. I can’t take so much stress on me.”

Watch the entire Pinkvilla Masterclass ft Rashmika Mandanna here:

Talking more about her journey as an actor transcending roles in films like Animal and Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna also recounted how she does not have any background in cinema. The actress explained how she did not even do theater while only engaging in dancing in schools, becoming her closest interaction to performing.

The actress also found that it felt amazing for her when as now people would hoot and cheer for her scenes in films, especially while playing Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule. She highlights the graph that she has taken on as an actress makes her feel great and never even crossed her mind before till it had happened.

Moving ahead, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in the movie Pushpa 2 reprising her role as Srivalli from the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film which continued the tale of red sandalwood smuggler, Pushparaju, played by Allu Arjun, and his journey to reach the top of a syndicate dwelled in much deeper and richer with its presentation.

The sequel which took on an even more grander scale also had Fahadh Faasil playing the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, a sadistic cop who had an ego clash with Pushpa. The movie was released on December 5, 2024, and is running successfully in theaters.

