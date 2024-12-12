EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna spills beans on why she can never say NO to fans asking for pictures and disappoint them

Rashmika Mandanna has earned the title of ‘national crush’ within a very short period of time. Her films have been appreciated by one and many across the country, and she never fails to impress them with her humble personality and charming nature. And recently, she opened up on why she can never refuse her fans when they ask for a picture with her.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Rashmika said, “I feel that it's unfair to deny a photo to someone because I feel like today I am who I am because of the love that I receive. And I am very well aware of it. And I respect everyone’s time, everyone’s effort.”

Moreover, she explained how at times when she is rushing across airports and amid busy schedules, there is sometimes a constraint that she has to endure, for which she might not be able to give adequate time to someone desiring a picture with her.

Rashmika said, “Of course, when you are running into places, of course the flights are not going to wait for you. So you’re like, Sorry, sorry, sorry, I’m just gonna go and finish that off. But you know I feel like that’s really not nice, and I try my best to give my little time to whoever wants them or asks for it.”

The actress concluded her response by adding how she has a personality where she can never be mean to anyone, as it is a choice that she has made for herself.

Rashmika emphasized valuing the strain most people have in their lives and highlighted how meeting up with her should not add up to that. She highlighted that all she wants is for her fans to have a smile on their faces, and above all, she is the reason behind it.

Well, agree or not, Rashmika’s pleasant smile and infectious laughter have always appealed to her fans for more than one reason at large. The actress often gets spotted by the paparazzi, and her charming demeanor at all times has left everyone impressed.

Coming to her work front, the starlet is soaking in a lot of appreciation and attention for her latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, the film has scored phenomenally at the box office.

Moving on, Rashmika’s promising lineup of work has also drawn considerable attention. These include projects like Kubera, The Girlfriend, Chhaava, Thama, Sikandar, and others.

