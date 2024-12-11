EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna reflects on her monologue scene from Pushpa 2; ‘People call me Expression Queen, so might as well…’

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the screens on December 5, 2024, and is running successfully in theaters. In an exclusive Masterclass interview with the actress on Pinkvilla, she was asked about her thoughts on her monologue scene which is a key point in the entire film.

Talking about the same, Rashmika Mandanna recollected, “I remember when I started shooting for Pushpa 2, Sukumar sir, the director of the film came and told me that Srivalli has this arc and she has this one high moment in the film. When the time comes, we’ll talk about it but you’ll have to perform.”

“I was always curious and when the Jaathara sequence, which is 20 or 21 minutes of the film. So, the shoot went on for like 3-4 months for that whole bit but when we came to the scene, he (Sukumar) is not a man who has a bound script. He is someone who figures out as he goes by. When it was time for the scene, we were figuring out the lines as we went by, and suddenly, I had 3-4 pages of only me speaking,” the actress added.

She further said, “For me, I’m an interactive actor. If I’m performing with you, I will say my line and I will listen to you. Then I’ll react to my next line according to how you would react. Suddenly, there’s this scene where nobody is saying anything and she’s just going on and on.”

Speaking ahead, Rashmika elaborated on how the character of her brother-in-law had been annoying Pushpa since the first installment, and this monologue scene served as an emotional outburst for her. With her mother-in-law trying to keep her in check, and Srivalli also coming to terms with her pregnancy, the scene became a moment where the audience would want to root for Allu Arjun's Pushpa and his Srivalli.

Additionally, the actress also added, “I wanted to make an impact and of course, people call me the ‘Expression Queen,’ so might as well make use of it. From being angered to exhaustion to anger to sadness to laughter, the scene played out like if you mess with me, I’ll give you back 10 fold.”

In conclusion, Rashmika Mandanna shared how she had only three minutes to convey all these emotions in her monologue scene. She believes that’s what the audience has appreciated as well. Additionally, she expressed her gratitude for being given such an opportunity in the movie, where she had the chance to deliver this impactful performance—and she made the most of it.

