EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda wore slippers worth Rs 199 at Liger trailer launch; Stylist Harmann REVEALS why

Vijay Deverakonda oozes hotness in anything and everything he wears. His fashion choices are as witty and bold as him. Clearly, his mood defines his sense of style. At the trailer launch event of his film Liger, VD wore slippers and cargo pants and left everyone stunned. While Ranveer Singh, the fashion icon, went OTT and quirky with his look, Vijay seemed all confident in his simple outfit. "It was really brave of Vijay to do so," says his stylist Harmann Kaur.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Harmann, who is known for styling VD's every look, spilled the beans on the actor's outfit for the trailer launch of Liger in Mumbai. "Liger promotions has been something I was really really looking forward to. There were so many brands and designers constantly following up to construct/design looks for Vijay. I was all prepped to make it really top-notch chill until Vijay called me one day and said let’s be closest to the character and keep a very underdog look," reveals Harmann who is also a personal stylist to Allu Arjun.

"He specifically asked me for the basic chappals and initially I was a little hesitant but I also always trust Vijay’s dressing up ideas because I know he ends up making it the talk of the country," she added.

I was constantly nervous as the event was on a big scale, especially in Mumbai, and walking in wearing chappals worth Rs 199 was really brave of Vijay Stylist Harmann Kaur

Further revealing on creating the look, the stylist shared, "first round trials were with basic Tees and ill-fitted jeans which we were going to further age and give it a more raw look. Then we decided to custom make the Tees with some words that Vijay gave me, I reached out to the Rowdy team to work with me on them. So it was Vijay, team Rowdy wear and I that put ideas together and got it made in a super short time."

The popular stylist also revealed that she was super nervous about Vijay Deverakonda's look which included a basic Rs 199 slippers. "I was constantly nervous as the event was on a big scale, especially in Mumbai, and walking in wearing chappals worth Rs 199 was really brave of Vijay but I'm glad it was received with a lot of love," she concluded.

