Firefly OTT Release: When and where to watch Vamshi’s Kannada drama about introspection and self-discovery

The Kannada drama Firefly was released theatrically on April 24, 2025, and opened to mixed and positive responses from critics alike. The film created a strong impact with its unique storytelling using a reverse screenplay despite having uneven emotional depth. The movie is now all set to make its way on OTT.

When and where to watch Firefly

Firefly debuted on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from May 23 onwards. The producer, Niveditha Shivarajkumar, announced the same with a post on X.

Sharing a poster of the film, she wrote, “#Firefly has flown its way into @primevideo now! Watch us today.”

Official trailer and plot of Firefly

The storyline of Firefly centers around the life of Vicky, who returns to India from the United States after four long years. Upon his arrival, tragedy strikes him as his parents Murthy and Padma, pass away in an accident.

Tragedy strikes him further as he goes into a coma for three months after narrowly escaping the accident. As he wakes up, he loses his job and becomes unstable.

Amid dealing with the unexpected mess in his life, Vicky struggles with depression and insomnia, adding to his perils. At this time, he crosses paths with Neha via a dating app.

Their meeting opens new doors of outlook and perspective for Vicky, who is finally able to see the end of the tunnel, all thanks to Neha’s pragmatic viewpoints.

The film then proceeds using a reverse screenplay as to how Vicky forays into a journey of self-discovery and introspection.

Cast and crew of Firefly

The main star cast of Firefly includes Vamshi Krishna Srinivas, Rachana Inder, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani, Sheetal Shetty, Shivarajkumar and more.

The film is written and directed by Vamshi Krishna Srinivas himself. It is produced by Niveditha Shivarajkumar and the music is composed by Charan Raj.

