Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to have cameo appearances by directors Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee, and Nelson? REPORT

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026. Ahead of its theatrical release, the H. Vinoth directorial is likely to feature cameo appearances by other directors who have previously helmed Vijay’s movies.

Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan likely to have cameo appearances by top Tamil directors?

Advertisement

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Jana Nayagan is expected to include cameo appearances by directors Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, and Atlee. The directors are speculated to appear as journalists in the film.

Interestingly, all three of the filmmakers have worked with Thalapathy Vijay at least once. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj had made the movies Master (2021) and Leo (2023) with him, while Atlee helmed the films Theri (2016) and Bigil (2019). Nelson Dilipkumar and Thalapathy Vijay collaborated on the movie Beast (2022). Additionally, there are reports that composer Anirudh Ravichander will make a special appearance in a song.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama directed by H. Vinoth. The movie is rumored to have Thalapathy Vijay as a former police officer.

With Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol playing co-leads, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

Anirudh Ravichander handles the musical tracks and background scores. This marks the musician’s 5th collaboration with Vijay after films like Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay has crooned for a track titled One Last Song in the film, which is being seen as a tribute and celebration of his career in Tamil cinema.

According to ongoing speculations, Jana Nayagan makers are likely to conduct their audio launch event in Malaysia on December 27, 2025.

On a side note, director Lokesh Kanagaraj confessed that he has ideas for Master 2 and Leo 2. However, their development depends entirely on Vijay’s availability. When asked about whether he would proceed with the sequels using a different actor, the director firmly stated that without Vijay, the projects would never materialize.

ALSO READ: Is Rajinikanth going to Malaysia for Thalaivar meet and greet? Coolie actor’s team dispels rumors