Is Rajinikanth going to Malaysia for Thalaivar meet and greet? Coolie actor’s team dispels rumors

Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of the action thriller Coolie, which released on August 14, 2025. Now, the superstar is making headlines after a fake contest promotion began circulating online.

What is the truth behind Rajinikanth’s meet and greet contest?

In a recent update, Rajinikanth’s PR head, Riaz K Ahmed, clarified that the ‘meet and greet’ contest is a fake. In an official note via his social media handle, he stated:

“Dear All, We would like to clarify that the Meet & Greet Thalaivar contest that is currently being promoted by Malik Streams in Malaysia is completely unauthorised, fake, and has been announced without obtaining any prior permission from Thalaivar.”

Rajinikanth’s team has also advised fans not to participate in or engage with the misleading activity.

Here’s the official post:

As of now, no official fan engagement events have been planned or confirmed in Malaysia.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Coolie is an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie shows the story of Devaraj aka Deva, a former union leader who stayed in the shadows for over 30 years until the death of his friend Rajasekhar prompts him to resurface.

Seeking revenge, Deva goes up against Simon Xavier, a kingpin involved in smuggling, someone with whom he shares a dark history. The clash between the two forms the central conflict of the story.

Starring Rajinikanth in the lead, the film also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Sathyaraj, and many others in pivotal roles. It also includes a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan.

Rajinikanth’s next movie

Rajinikanth is currently working on Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The upcoming film is a sequel to Jailer (2023), and stars like Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to reprise their original roles.

Reportedly, actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mithun Chakraborty are likely to make cameo appearances in the upcoming movie.

Interestingly, reports are suggesting that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan may collaborate on a movie together. The project is likely to be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, though an official confirmation is pending.

