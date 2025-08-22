Thalaivan Thalaivii Ending Explained: Why did Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s characters reunite after divorce?

Thalaivan Thalaivii is a romantic actioner starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The movie originally hit the big screens on July 25, 2025, and is now streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

What is Thalaivan Thalaivii’s story?

Thalaivan Thalaivii tells the story of Aagasaveeran (played by Vijay Sethupathi), a roadside eatery owner. He becomes engaged to Perarasi after meeting her through a traditional matchmaking process. United by their shared love for food, the couple looks forward to a fulfilling married life.

Advertisement

However, despite the couple being in love, Perarsi’s (Nithya Menen) parents and brother are hesitant about the match due to Aagasaveeran’s lack of formal education and his family’s past involvement in rowdyism.

On the eve of Diwali, Aagasaveeran visits Perarasi's house to inquire about the marriage. Despite resistance from her family and an attack by her brother's henchmen, Aagasaveeran took Perarasi with him and married her in the presence of his own family. As a result, Perarasi's family disowned her, but months later, they forgave her, and the families reconciled.

Three months into their marriage, Perarasi starts to bond with her in-laws. Aagasaveeran’s father, Sembaiyya, gave her a symbol of authority by asking her to sit at the cash counter of their eatery, a position once held by his wife. This deeply hurts Perarasi’s mother-in-law.

As the business expands into a full-fledged hotel, it is renamed "Perarasi Hotel," which sparks envy in Ragavarthini, Aagasaveeran's sister.

Advertisement

In retaliation, she takes over the cash counter, demoting Perarasi to serving as a waitress and performing table-cleaning duties. Despite this, Perarasi continues to work hard out of love for Aagasaveeran.

Meanwhile, Perarasi's mother, Aavarnam, begins manipulating her daughter, convincing her that a separate home would bring true happiness. This leads to frequent arguments between the couple, and Perarasi often returns to her parents' home.

Each time, Aagasaveeran pleads with her to return, and Perarasi forgives him, believing his mother and sister were to blame. Over time, Perarasi became pregnant.

However, as tensions escalated due to family interference and emotional strain, Aagasaveeran and Perarasi eventually decide to separate, thinking it would be best for everyone.

What happens to Aagasaveeran and Perarasi’s relationship?

During their daughter Magizhini’s head tonsuring ceremony at their local deity’s temple, coincidentally, Aagasaveeran ends up there too.

It was soon revealed that Perarasi’s father, Arasaangam (Chemban Vinod Jose), had secretly arranged for Aagasaveeran to attend the head tonsuring ceremony. In a shocking turn of events, he slaps his wife for brainwashing Perarasi against her in-laws.

Advertisement

With animosity dissolved, the ceremony turns into a joyful family celebration.

However, the film concludes with a humorous twist; despite the reconciliation, Aagasaveeran and Perarasi fight again and end up divorcing. But true to their complicated love story, they reunite the very next day, continuing their cycle of daily squabbles.

ALSO READ: Thalaivan Thalaivii Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen's chemistry couldn't save its weak story