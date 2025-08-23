Madharaasi: Did Sivakarthikeyan’s film close its OTT deal with streaming giant ahead of release? Find out

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharaasi is gearing up for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025. As the makers prepare to unveil the trailer soon, it appears the film has closed a deal with a major OTT platform.

Did Madharaasi close its satellite and digital deals?

According to the current social media buzz, the makers of Madharaasi have reportedly struck an OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video. The movie will stream on the platform after completing its theatrical run.

Additionally, the buzz suggests that the ZEE Network has acquired the satellite rights for the film. However, an official confirmation by the makers has yet to be announced.

Madharaasi Trailer event

Speaking about the Sivakarthikeyan movie, the makers of Madharaasi are gearing up to host a massive trailer launch event. The event is scheduled to take place on August 24, 2025.

Along with the trailer, the team will also unveil the complete soundtrack at the audio launch. This has been confirmed by the makers via their official social media handle.

Sharing the update, they wrote, “Get ready for a star-studded evening. #Madharaasi Audio & Trailer launch event on August 24th. Grand release worldwide on September 5th.”

More about Madharaasi

Madharaasi is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. While the full plot hasn’t been revealed, the story is reportedly set in the northern parts of India and follows a man who is facing a life-altering crisis.

Alongside SK, the film features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon in co-lead roles. The movie marks director AR Murugadoss’ return to Tamil cinema in 5 years following Rajinikanth starrer Darbar (2020).

Moreover, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vikranth, Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and many more are said to be in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Sivakarthikeyan work front

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the leading role for the biographical flick Amaran. The film, directed by Rajkumar Perisamy, had Sai Pallavi as the co-lead and was a massive hit in the theaters.

Looking ahead, the actor is working on the movie, Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is touted to revolve around the anti-Hindi agitation movement that took place in Tamil Nadu during the 1960s.

The period drama features Ravi Mohan as the main antagonist with Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut) and Atharvaa Murali playing key roles.

