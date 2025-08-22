4.5 Gang OTT Release: When and where to watch Krishand-directed crime comedy Malayalam web series online

Director Krishand, popularly known for his critically acclaimed films like Aavasavyuham: The Arbit Documentation of An Amphibian Hunt and Purusha Pretham, is now gearing up to present his new web series, 4.5 Gang.

When and where to watch 4.5 Gang

4.5 Gang, also known as Sambhavavivaranam Nalara Sangham in Malayalam, is slated to stream on the OTT platform, SonyLIV, from August 29, 2025. The official update was shared by the streaming platform via its social media handle.

Sharing the update, SonyLIV wrote, “When a gang dreams of respect, chaos becomes their legacy. Witness crime, comedy, and carnage collide in #FourAndHalfGang, created by Krishand.”

See the official update here:

Official trailer and plot of 4.5 Gang

4.5 Gang is a Malayalam-language dark action crime comedy that revolves around a group of youngsters attempting to execute their grand plan of organizing the neighborhood temple festival.

However, to succeed, they must confront the vicious local criminals who dominate the city's bizarre and highly competitive milk and flower markets. Whether the 4.5-member gang can overcome these obstacles forms the crux of the story.

The series is based on real-life incidents and is set in the city of Thiruvananthapuram.

Cast and crew of 4.5 Gang

4.5 Gang (also marketed as The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang) features an ensemble cast including Jagadish, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Hakkim Shahjahan, Darshana Rajendran, Sanju Sivaram, Santhy Balachandran, Niranj Maniyan Pillai, Sreenath Babu, Shambu Menon, Prashanth Alex, Rahul Rajagopal, Vishnu Agasthya, and many more.

The series is created, written, and directed by Krishand. It is produced by Jomon Jacob with Vishnu Prabhakar handling the cinematography. The music is composed by Sooraj Santhosh and Varkey, while Sasi Kumar served as the editor.

Krishand’s recent movie

Director Krishand recently released his film Sangarsha Ghadana - Art of Warfare in theaters on August 8, 2025. The anti-war gangster venture follows Kodamazha Suni, a retired crime leader who is forced back into action when his former gang is attacked.

Haunted by his past, Suni battles an unknown adversary while navigating a philosophical struggle inspired by Sun Tzu’s The Art of Warfare. The Malayalam film offers a sarcastic take on global conflicts, laced with intense violence and dark humor.

Looking ahead, Krishand is reportedly set to helm an upcoming project starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

