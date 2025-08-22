Marshal: Not Nivin Pauly but Karthi starrer period film to have Aadhi Pinisetty as main antagonist?

Karthi is gearing up for his next movie, Marshal. The period action film is directed by Tamizh, and as per a new buzz, Aadhi Pinisetty might play an important role in the film.

Aadhi Pinishetty to play antagonist in Karthi’s Marshal?

According to an ongoing social media buzz, Karthi’s Marshal will likely feature Aadhi Pinisetty as the main antagonist. Initially, it was reported that Nivin Pauly would be joining the movie as the villain, but because of his busy schedule, the actor had opted out.

However, an official confirmation about the casting is yet to be made. The upcoming period venture features Kalyani Priyadarshan as the co-lead. Additionally, the film is set to include actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jayaram in key roles.

Moreover, Nani is reportedly making a cameo appearance in the film. Interestingly, Karthi had played a special appearance in the Natural Star’s recent film HIT: The Third Case.

Karthi’s next movie

Karthi is expected to next hit the big screens with his movie, Vaa Vaathiyaar. Originally planned for Pongal, the film was postponed for undisclosed reasons and is now likely to be released by the end of 2025.

The film is touted to be an action comedy venture written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. With Krithi Shetty playing the female lead, the movie also stars Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, GM Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, and many more in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor has the sequel film Sardar 2 in post-production. However, an official release date for the PS Mithran directorial hasn’t been announced yet.

The spy action thriller’s first installment, titled Sardar, was released in theaters back in 2022. The follow-up movie will see Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan reprise their original roles with SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, and Ashika Ranganath joining the cast.

Interestingly, the Meiyazhagan actor was expected to reunite with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi 2. However, the next installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) is reportedly delayed again due to the director’s ongoing commitments.

Reportedly, Karthi is likely to reallocate his dates initially meant for Kaithi 2 to director Sundar C, although this still hasn’t been confirmed.

