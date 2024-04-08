From The Rise to Race Gurram, celebrate Allu Arjun's birthday by watching THESE 7 hit films of him

Over a career spanning more than 2 decades, Allu Arjun has carved a unique path for himself. Since his debut film, the actor has always selected different roles and aspired to present something new for the Telugu audience.

As a result, even though Allu Arjun has largely attempted movies in the commercial space, each of his films is different from the others. Today, on the occasion of the Icon Star’s 42nd birthday, we look at some of his best works, ranging from mass, and class, to a bit of sass.

Top 7 Must-watch Allu Arjun movies

1. Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Writer-Director: Sukumar

Runtime: 2 hours 59 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video

A film that needs no introduction, Pushpa: The Rise, also marked Allu Arjun’s rise in the pan-India space. A massy commercial cinema with a terrific protagonist, Pushpa: The Rise is what you call a ‘full meals’ kind of cinema, with exhilarating action episodes, stunning camera work, a chartbuster album composed by Devi Sri Prasad and just a whole lot of fun.

Advertisement

How many of you are excited to witness Pushpa’s rule in the sequel? Let us know in the comments.

2. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

Writer-Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Runtime: 2 hours 45 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth

Genre: Action/Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo(AVPL) is proof that Allu Arjun has one of the best comic timings in the Indian film industry. The actor has always enjoyed working with director Trivikram Srinivas and AVPL is no different. The Stylish star is in his best avatar in this entertaining family drama and despite a basic plot, Trivikram’s witty dialogues and Allu Arjun’s effortless screen presence make AVPL a breezy, comforting watch.

3. Son of Sathyamurthy (2015)

Writer-Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Runtime: 2 hours 42 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Cast: Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Upendra, Prakash Raj

Genre: Action/Comedy

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Allu Arjun-Trivikram combo is back again and can you blame us for loving this film? The duo has created some of the best commercial cinema in the Telugu film industry and, although Son of Sathyamurthy is not their most popular work, it is criminally underrated and certainly deserves a mention on this list. There is just something magical about Trivikram’s films. Take for instance the cast of the film, you will pretty much find Telugu cinema’s finest artists in a single film. The songs are always a treat, the comedy is impeccable and it is just light on the soul.

4. Race Gurram (2014)

Writer-Director: Surender Reddy

Runtime: 2 hours 43 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Cast: Allu Arjun, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj

Genre: Action/Comedy

Where to watch: Sony Liv/YouTube

One of my personal favorites on the list, Race Gurram will always be my go-to Allu Arjun movie. If you’re ever feeling down or are overwhelmed by life’s many complexities, you don’t even have to watch the entire film, just watch the comedy scenes between Allu Arjun’s Lucky and Brahmanandam’s Kill Bill Pandey and they are sure to brighten up your mood. The familial emotions, the rousing background score from Thaman S, the heightened drama, Race Gurram is Surender Reddy in his prime with an in-form Allu Arjun.

5. Julayi (2012)

Writer-Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Runtime: 2 hours 2 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Allu Arjun, Sonu Sood, Ileana DCruz, Tanikella Bharani

Genre: Action/Comedy

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar/Prime Video

When a list of the top 7 Allu Arjun movies features three movies from the combination of Allu Arjun and Trivikram, you know something’s special. Julayi marks their first film together and it is iconic for all the right reasons. Allu Arjun plays Ravi, a sharp young man looking to make millions with get-rich-quick schemes. When he helps the police stop the plans of a criminal Bittu, played by Sonu Sood, Bittu makes it his mission to eliminate Ravi and his family. Sonu Sood has portrayed many such villainous roles in his career but his performance as Bittu will always be his best.

6. Vedam (2010)

Writer-Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Runtime: 2 hours 15 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Allu Arjun, Manchu Manoj, Anushka Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to watch: Aha

If you’re a fan of Allu Arjun’s commercial movies, there are plenty of options to choose from. But if you’re looking for something more grounded and rooted, look no further than Vedam. The film follows the story of 5 individuals and how they get involved amidst a terrorist attack at a hospital. Vedam is a heartbreaking film with many gut-wrenching scenes and makes you think if only our actors explored more such hard-hitting subjects.

7. Arya (2004)

Writer-Director: Sukumar

Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Allu Arjun, Anu Mehta, Siva Balaji

Genre: Action/Romance

Where to watch: ZEE5

Arya marks the debut film of director Sukumar and is also a career-defining film for Allu Arjun. The film came as a surprise for the Telugu audience at the time and went on to win many accolades for its unique storytelling. Allu Arjun’s portrayal as a heartbroken individual longing for his lover’s acceptance won hearts across the country.

If you haven’t already watched these films, what are you waiting for? Allu Arjun’s marks the perfect occasion to binge-watch these titles and celebrate his birthday!

ALSO READ: Inside Allu Arjun's birthday party: Customized signature Pushpa cake, posing with his ladylove Sneha, and more