Happy Birthday R Madhavan: Dia Mirza, Khushbu Sundar, Radikaa Sarathkumar shower the actor with wishes

As R Madhavan celebrates his 5oth birthday today, Twitter was filled with wishes and messages for the actor. Celebrities including Khushbu Sundar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Dia Mirza wished the actor on social media. Radikaa Sarathkumar wrote, “Happy Birthday R Madhavan dear”, while Khushbu wrote, “Wishing my dear friend and a fantastic human, @ActorMadhavan a very happy birthday..have a super day and a super healthy year ahead Maddy.. sending you loads of love..will reserve the hugs to give it to you in person when we meet, post corona. Miss you. Much love.”

Thanking Khushbu, R Madhavan wrote, “Thank you so very much my pretty pretty lady. I’m so touched that you remembered every year and wish me with such . great amount of love and affection. I’m so blessed. Love to all the family”. Dia Mirza took to her Instagram stories and wished him a happy birthday. Sharing a photo of them both, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, Madhavan. Love, love, love and more love always”.

Thank you so very much my pretty pretty lady. I’m so touched that you remembered every year and wish me with such . great amount of love and affection. I’m so blessed. Love to all the family https://t.co/KkpJOVED6g — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 31, 2020

@ActorMadhavan Happy birthday dear — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 31, 2020

On the work front, Madhavan will be next seen in Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the highly anticipated thriller is produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad. Nishabdham has music by Gopi Sunder, Shaneil Deo is the director of photography and Prawin Pudi is the editor of the film. He will also be seen in Rocketry: The Namby Effect. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

