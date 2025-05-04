Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama grows to Rs 1.85 crore on third Sunday

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Akshay Kumar’s recent period courtroom drama revolving around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2, was released on April 18, 2025, helmed by director Karan Singh Tyagi. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is running in its third week of release.

Kesari Chapter 2, which also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday as leads, opened to a highly positive reception from critics and audiences alike. The film opened in its first week with a total of Rs 45.35 crore. Presently, on Day 17, i.e., its third Sunday, this Akshay Kumar film has ended its ongoing weekend at a current cume of Rs 78.45 crore.

Advertisement

In its third week, the film is sustaining itself due to its positive word-of-mouth among the public and the discounted ticket offers that have recently started. As the third week ends, it will cross the Rs 80 crore mark. As for its lifetime, a net of Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office seems like a very unattainable target for Kesari Chapter 2.

With the end of its third week, this Akshay Kumar film would also see the end of its run as new releases like Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 and Marvel’s Thunderbolts grow at the box office. As for Akshay Kumar himself, the superstar has tons of sequels lined up, with Housefull 5 being just a month away from its release. The rest of his releases this year include Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome To The Jungle.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday as the lead. Further, it is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi under the banner of Dharma Productions. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 17: Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama remains steady on third Sunday