Game Changer: Makers of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer drop teaser for 4th single Dhop; to be out on December 22

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are all set to hit the big screens soon with their much-awaited movie, Game Changer. The film, directed by Shankar, is slated to release on January 10, 2025. As the movie inches closer to its release, the makers unveiled a teaser for its fourth single, Dhop.

The song composed by Thaman S also has the musician crooning for the same, with singer Roshini JKV and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani also providing vocals. The 39-second promo featured the actors in a rather energetic avatar with a futuristic background in play.

Sharing the official promo via the film’s X (formerly Twitter) handle, the makers penned, “Can't get enough of their energy!! Global Star Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in their most electrifying avatars for Dhop.” Additionally, they announced the song would be released in Dallas, USA, on December 21, 2024, at 9 pm. This means the music will be released in India on December 22 at 8 am.

The film Game Changer is a political action drama directed by Shankar. It is based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie stars RRR star Ram Charan in the lead role, with Kiara Advani playing his love interest.

The film marks Charan and Kiara’s second collaboration after Vinaya Vidheya Rama, released in 2019. Earlier, the makers of the film unveiled three different singles from the movie, the last one being a romantic duet called Naanaa Hyraanaa.

The upcoming film is expected to feature Ram Charan as an IAS officer who sets out to cleanse the corrupt political system. Additionally, the movie’s teaser depicted multiple looks for the actor and is speculated to have him in dual roles.

In addition to the leading actors, the film features an ensemble cast of actors in key roles, including SJ Surya, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more.

Moving forward, Ram Charan is currently working on his next movie, tentatively called RC16. Buchi Babu Sana will direct the film, starring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Shiva Rajkumar as a supporting character.

