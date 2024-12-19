Throwback: When Ram Charan spoke about how his father Chiranjeevi kept him away from his stardom

Ram Charan has, on many occasions, spoken fondly about his father, the legendary Megastar Chiranjeevi. In one of his older interviews, Ram Charan opened up about the kind of upbringing he and his siblings had while growing up, where they were unaware that their father was a superstar.

Speaking with Sam Fragoso on the Talk Easy podcast, Ram Charan recalled growing up in an environment completely devoid of any superstar status that Chiranjeevi otherwise carried in his professional life. Ram emphasized how his father always kept his work at a safe distance from their personal life.

Sharing an anecdote, Ram said, “A famous Indian artist made a painting of him (Chiranjeevi), and even that did not enter our house because he did not want the influence of his work coming into our residence.”

Ram further mentioned that his father understood the perils of the film industry, which came with a lot of glamour and tempting offers that could leave anyone bewildered. To ensure his children did not fall prey to this, Chiranjeevi made sure they never knew about their father’s superstar identity.

Ram Charan explained, “He thought it was a very glamorous, tempting industry, and he wanted us to be as normal as possible. He did not want us to know that we had a superstar father and take it for granted that everything would come easy for us.”

Towards the conclusion, the Game Changer actor credited his extraordinary success to his father, who gave him a safeguarded and wholesome upbringing.

Ram highlighted that he is now able to pay his EMIs and is doing very well in life, all because of the values his father instilled in him.

In another older interview with Times Now, Ram Charan recalled a time when he approached his father, Chiranjeevi, after his first film, seeking advice on how to improve his craft. To his surprise, the megastar told him that he did not have any specific advice to offer. Instead, Chiranjeevi encouraged his son to follow his own path and create an unforgettable journey on his own merit.

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently lined up with films like Game Changer, RC 16, and another untitled project with filmmaker Sukumar. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his film Vishwambhara.

