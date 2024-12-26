'I like duller, more masculine colors': Shruti Haasan on her choice of wearing loud colors—EXCLUSIVE

Shruti Haasan is the epitome of multi-talent, and her fashion sense has been something that has piqued the interest of many. One look at her social media account and fans can find proof of how much she prefers to wear dull, muted and earthy tones over something bright and sparkly.

And recently, the actress decoded her fashion choices and revealed a curious reason behind the same.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan opened up about why she is more inclined towards muted-colored outfits. The starlet shared that while she likes more masculine tones in her wardrobe, the only exception of a bright hue is red for her.

Shruti said, “I like kind of muted colors. I love gray; I love navy blue, army green, muddy brown. I like duller, more masculine colors, actually. But agar mujhe color pehenna hai and be bright; the only bright colour jo mujhe pasand hai is red (But if I am to wear any other colour and look bright, the only brighter color I like is red).”

Watch out Shruti Haasan’s interview here:

Well, despite her liking for darker colors, Shruti Haasan has also maintained excellent versatility when it comes to her outfits. The diva has stunned everyone in western and traditional wear, channeling her inner fashionista time and again.

Besides her fashion choices, the actress has also drawn attention quite a few times when it comes to her personal life.

There has been lots of conjecture around her dating life, with fans curious about if and when she would get married.

In another segment of her recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti explained how she does not want to get married and revealed preferring to stay in a relationship rather than take it to such a serious next level and attach herself to someone completely.

She said, “I don’t know. I love relationships, and I love romance. I love being in a relationship. Attaching myself to somebody so much... But I can never say never. Koi aa gaya anmol ratan and mera... (If some special someone comes.) But I don’t see it.”

On the work front, Shruti would be next seen in Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

