EXCLUSIVE: Is Salaar 2 on the cards soon? Shruti Haasan reveals when the Prabhas starrer is likely to go on floors

Shruti Haasan delivered a promising role in the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar by playing the role of Aadhya. Ever since, there has been a lot of buzz about when the Prashanth Neel directorial would be rebooted for a second installment. And now, the actress shared a major update about the same.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan was asked the most quizzed fan question about Salaar 2 and when the project is likely to get on floors.

Spilling beans on what she knows thus far about the second installment of the 2023 release, she said, “Mujhe bhi abhi tak pata nahi confirmed. Mujhe unhone bas kaha ki hundred percent ho raha hai but kab, kaise, kaha, we don't know yet. I don’t know yet. (I also don’t know about it confirmed. They have told me that it’s happening for a hundred percent but when, how and where, we don’t know yet.”)

As per a report by India Today in October 2024, it was suggested that the Rebel Star had started shooting for Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam right after celebrating his 45th birthday.

The said shooting schedule was mentioned to be as long as 20 days during which the makers were likely to shoot some of the most high-octane action sequences.

However, there had been no official confirmation from the makers side on any of these speculated updates.

Quite recently, in an interview with Kairam Vamshi, filmmaker Prashanth Neel voiced feeling a little disappointed with how Salaar had turned out to be, considering the massive success of his other venture KGF 2, starring Yash in the lead.

The director mentioned being unhappy with the efforts he had put in the Prabhas starrer as compared to the one he did for KGF.

He said, “I am not completely happy. I am a little disappointed with how much effort I put into the first part. Subconsciously, I was a little complacent, coming of KGF 2. But ever since that happened, I decided to make Salaar 2 into one of my best movies."

Nonetheless, he assured that Salaar 2, the script of which he had been presently writing, would be extending beyond the kind of work that he has previously done, and would duly compensate for the lessened outcome of the first installment.

