Idly Kadai First Looks: Dhanush aims to present a deeply rooted family drama with his 4th directorial venture

Dhanush has been busy with his work for films like Kubera, NEEK, and more. Now, the actor has unveiled the first looks from his 4th directorial venture Idly Kadai, featuring himself and actor Raj Kiran in key roles.

The movie which is said to be a feel-good family drama showcases the versatile actor as both a mature man and a young boy. Unveiling the first looks on Instagram, Dhanush penned, “Idli kadai first look, stay connected to your roots,” indicating a deeply rooted story.

See the first looks of Dhanush’s Idly Kadai here:

The upcoming movie starring Dhanush in the lead role is officially notified to release on April 10, 2025. The film also has Nithya Menen playing a lead role alongside the Captain Miller actor, marking their reunion after the blockbuster flick Thiruchitrambalam.

Additionally, the movie is also expected to feature an ensemble cast of actors like Raj Kiran, Shalini Pandey, Arun Vijay, and many more in key roles.

Previously, Dhanush was seen in his own directorial film Raayan in 2024. The neo-noir action flick marked the actor’s second directorial venture after Pa Pandi.

The film focuses on the life of a man called Raayan who along with his siblings lived in North Chennai, running a fast-food truck. However, due to a scuffle by his younger brother, Raayan is caught in the gang war of two local gangsters, leading to a chain of unfortunate incidents and revenge.

Advertisement

As Dhanush played the lead role, the movie also had actors like Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, and many more in key roles.

Coming to the actor’s upcoming ventures, Dhanush will be seen playing a lead role in Sekhar Kammula starrer movie Kubera. The film which also has Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead also has actress Rashmika Mandanna playing the leading lady.

Furthermore, the actor-turned-director has also directed a film titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK). The coming-of-age romantic movie is co-written by the actor himself and features his nephew Pavish in the lead role, marking his debut.

The movie slated to release on February 7, 2025, also has actors like Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap feels disheartened over Shankar’s remark on making Ram Charan’s Game Changer similar to Instagram Reels