5 South actors who made it to Hollywood: Dhanush, Rajinikanth and more

South cinema has been dominating the global platform over the past few years. From bagging nominations and even winning prestigious international awards to getting films screened at globally attended film festivals, South cinema’s foray into intercontinental recognition has been perfectly enviable. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the highly talented actors from the South film industry who surpassed national boundaries and made it to Hollywood.

5 South Actors who made it to Hollywood

Rajinikanth

Well, the Thalaiva of Kollywood, Rajinikanth, comes across as one such star who has redefined cinema across many levels. So much so that he became in fact one of the first stars from the South to have been roped in for a Hollywood film. The Vettaiyan star became a part of the 1988 release action adventure film Bloodstone, directed by Dwight H. Little.

It was the only Hollywood film that Rajinikanth ever did and starred Brett Stimely and Anna Nicholas in pivotal roles along with him. The film was later dubbed in Tamil and released as Vairavel. Despite being a Hollywood film, it was extensively shot in Bangalore itself.

Dhanush

Dhanush as an actor has always prioritized versatility above anything else. Throughout his extensive filmography, one can be sure of witnessing a wide variety of projects and roles that he has been involved with. Besides Indian cinema, the actor has also made it to Hollywood, reigning in the charts as always.

His debut in Hollywood happened in 2018 with the film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir. The Ken Scott directorial was based on a novel by the same name written by Romain Puertolas. Moving on, he also became part of the film The Gray Man in 2022 - another classic American action thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Dhanush delivered path-breaking performances in both films.

GV Prakash

Music composer turned actor, GV Prakash, has proven that he is indeed a man of many talents. The artist has showcased his mettle across South cinema in a long list of films, and thereafter he was roped in to take the leap of faith straight to Hollywood. Yes, you heard that right! GV Prakash was part of the film Trap City, which was released in 2021.

Directed by Tel Ganesan, the film starred Brandon T. Jackson, Clifton Powell, and Phylicia Lloyd in pivotal roles along with the South star. GV Prakash plays the role of a doctor who persuades the protagonist to take up music in the first place.

Pooja Kumar

Pooja Kumar is best remembered for starring in Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam and subsequently its sequel, Vishwaroopam 2. The actress has held a foothold in both Indian as well as international cinema over the years. She has worked in a number of Tamil and Telugu films alike.

However, she too has made it to Hollywood. The diva appeared in her first American film, Anything For You, in 2010. Thereafter she continued to appear in a number of other Hollywood projects, including Drawing With Chalk, Man On A Ledge, Brawl In Cell Block 99, and more.

Napoleon

Iconic Tamil star Napoleon has left an unforgettable impression through his work over the years. While he has now pursued a political career, his filmography still remains testimony to versatility and great cinema above all.

The actor made his Hollywood debut in 2019 with the film Christmas Coupon. He then worked in the movie Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge, which was released the same year. Napoleon also shared the screen space with GV Prakash in Trap City.

