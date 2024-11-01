Throwback: When Allu Arjun compared Hrithik Roshan to Prabhas, saying 'he is nothing' in front of Baahubali actor

Rebel Star Prabhas is regarded as the ‘First pan-Indian star’ and enjoys a huge fandom not just in India but globally as well. Many actors have also showered praises on Prabhas at several media interactions. On a similar note, Allu Arjun once spoke highly about the Kalki 2898 AD actor and compared him to Hrithik Roshan. In the old video that went viral, the Pushpa star was seen saying Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas.

Yes, however shocking it may sound, it is true. During the promotion of Prabhas' Billa (2007), SS Rajamouli and Allu Arjun remarked. Speaking at the event, Rajamouli said when Dhoom 2 was released in 2006, he wondered why South Industry did not have heroes like Hrithik Roshan.

“After watching the song and poster of Billa, and now we watched the trailer, now I want to say that Hrithik Roshan is nothing compared to Prabhas. Telugu cinema has become far better than Bollywood. And now we are equal to English films," he added.

During the same event, Allu Arjun expressed his agreement with the RRR director’s remark and said, “Prabhas' looks are extremely good. He does great fights and is number 1 in all. As Rajamouli said, Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. That's true.” (quoted by Hindustan Times)

As soon as the video clip of Allu Arjun talking about Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan, while some netizens trolled him for his remarks, others agreed with his point of view. However, after the event and the controversy, SS Rajamouli, during one of the public interactions, clarified his remarks and said his intention was not to disrespect the War 2 actor since he has a lot of respect for him.

However, this is not the only time Allu Arjun has praised Prabhas. As per a report in Koimoi, the actor once said that the Prabhas is worthy of all the appreciation he got for Baahubali. Further, Allu Arjun stated that his sacrifice and determination for the film for 5 long years is commendable.

