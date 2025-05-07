Allu Arjun pens an emotional note on how Arya movie changed his life; shares pics with Sukumar and Dil Raju

Allu Arjun recently took to his social media handle to remember his movie Arya, which was released 21 years ago. Sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the Sukumar directorial, the actor penned a heartfelt message.

In his post, the actor said, “#Arya wasn’t just a film, it was the beginning of a journey that changed my life forever. Grateful for the love, the memories, and the magic that still lives on. #21YearsForArya.”

The pictures shared by Allu Arjun showcased the Pushpa actor alongside director Sukumar, his then co-stars Anu Mehta and Siva Balaji, musician Devi Sri Prasad, Dil Raju, and more.

See the post:

For those unaware, Arya is a 2004 Telugu-language romantic action film starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Directed by Sukumar in his debut venture, the film follows the story of Arya, a fun-loving and outgoing young man who falls for Geetha.

Geetha, on the other hand, is an introverted girl who finds herself in a forced relationship with another man, despite her reluctance. The film explores how Arya tries to win her over in this triangular love story and whether love ultimately triumphs.

Arya was a massive hit in theaters upon release and received widespread critical acclaim. Over time, it has earned cult status, especially after its Malayalam-dubbed version hit screens in 2006, thanks to Allu Arjun’s soaring popularity in Kerala.

The film, often regarded as a breakthrough in Allu Arjun’s career, was remade in several languages, including Odia, Sinhala, and Tamil — the Tamil version, titled Kutty, starred Dhanush and Shriya Saran. It also spawned a spiritual sequel, Arya 2, featuring Allu Arjun opposite Kajal Aggarwal.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is now prepping for the shoot of his next project, tentatively titled AA22xA6. Directed by Atlee, the film is said to explore a “parallel universe” concept, with Allu Arjun reportedly taking on a dual role for the first time in his career.