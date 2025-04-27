Did Namrata Shirodkar ever feel jealous of Mahesh Babu’s female co-stars? Throwback to when actor revealed

Mahesh Babu, one of the industry’s biggest stars, has always kept his personal life under wraps. But a few years ago, during an appearance on Open Heart With RK, he decided to open up about his marital life. He spoke about the bond he shares with Namrata Shirodkar and how they’ve kept their relationship strong.

When asked if his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, ever felt jealous of his female co-stars, Mahesh had the best answer. "Never! Such discussion never came. Such thoughts or silly doubts never come when you know what your husband is," he said with a smile.

The interviewer went on to ask if there had ever been attempts to "tempt" him. Again, Mahesh Babu's response was clear and firm. "Never. It all depends on the way you behave with your artistes. If you are known clearly as a no-nonsense person, such scope will not be there at all," he explained.

For the SSMB29 actor, professionalism and dedication have always been non-negotiable on set. "It’s pure dedication, pure hard work on the sets, nothing more than this. I have been like this throughout my life. Right now, I am even happier. My concentration, focus, and everything is only on the work. I believe everything happens the way you are," he shared.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are still going strong. They have two beautiful children: a son named Gautham and a daughter, Sitara. Recently, the family had a wonderful time as they enjoyed family time in Rome.

Sharing pictures from the trip, Namrata wrote, "Woke up to see the mist roll off the Italian countryside, revealing its historic silhouette. The sun warms the ancient stones of our borgo, the vines ripen, and a classic Tuscan day begins. Enjoying the beautiful things in life."

Coming back to Mahesh Babu's work front, the actor is currently working on his film with SS Rajamouli, SSMB29. The movie will also feature Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in prominent roles.

