INSIDE PICS: Sobhita Dhulipala glows in golden radiance during mangalasnanam ceremony for wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala recently took to her Instagram handle to share the inside pictures from her pre-wedding ritual as she and Naga Chaitanya are entering wedlock on December 4, 2024. The actress was seen doing the Mangalasnaanam ritual where she is showered in a rain of flowers and adorned with Haldi.

The actress was spotted in a beautiful traditional outfit for the ceremony, radiating a warm golden glow and beaming with joy. She shared photos captured by House On The Clouds on her social media, writing, “Raata sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam,” along with a sun emoji.

See Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram post here:

The mustard-yellow saree, complemented by golden jewelry, perfectly captured the actress's essence in her cultural attire. Recently, during the pre-wedding festivities, Sobhita was spotted looking elegantly prepared with a soft look alongside her fiancé, Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have generated much buzz since announcing their engagement. The couple got betrothed in a private ceremony held in August 2024, making their relationship public.

The couple is excited to celebrate their wedding at Annapurna Studios on December 4, a venue created by the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao, which carries his enduring spirit.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya’s young half-brother, Akhil Akkineni is also set to enter the wedlock soon. In a recent announcement, the actor and the whole Akkineni family welcomed his soon-to-be wife Zainab Ravdjee.

Zainab is the daughter of an industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee and resides in Mumbai while originating from Hyderabad. She is also a painter and had once appeared in the movie Meenaxi: A Tale of 3 Cities, directed by MF Hussain.

Advertisement

Earlier, there were speculations that Akhil and Naga Chaitanya may conduct their marriages together on the same date, but it was later debunked by Nagarjuna Akkineni. The actor also added that Akhil’s wedding would take place in 2025.

Coming to Naga Chaitanya’s work front, the actor is all set for the release of his much-awaited movie, Thandel. The film is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti and is said to revolve around the backdrop of the fishing community in the Srikakulam region. The movie is set to release on February 7, 2025.

On the other hand, Sobhita was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Love, Sitara. The film is available for streaming on ZEE 5.

ALSO READ: Playback singer and actress Anju Joseph gets married for second time, shares beautiful PIC with new husband Aditya