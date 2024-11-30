Playback singer and actress Anju Joseph gets married for second time, shares beautiful PIC with new husband Aditya

Playback singer and actress Anju Joseph ties the wedding knot for second time on November 30, 2024. The singer-actress had officially announced the same with a new post on Instagram with her husband Aditya.

In a simple Instagram post, the singer penned the caption and said, “My hopes and dreams for the future,” as the couple tied the knot at the Allapuzha district registrar's office.

The singer wore a traditional and vibrant Kerala saree with golden-and-white colors, while her groom donned a traditional kurta and veshti.

See the official post by Anju Joseph:

The singer-actress was previously married to Anoop Jogn, the director of the reality show Star Magic on the Malayalam language TV channel, Flowers. The couple had ended their relationship earlier which was notified by Anju Joseph herself through a candid video on social media earlier.

The singer had mentioned how the marriage had left a traumatic mark on her and had been on a journey of healing.

For those unaware, singer and actress Anju Joseph had started her career as a playback singer, appearing in the reality show Idea Star Singer season 4 as a contestant. Thereafter, the singer had gone on to work in several movies as a singer which includes Doctor Love, Ormakalil Oru Manjukaalam, C/O Saira Banu, and more. She is also known for her music videos on YouTube.

Advertisement

Later on, she co-hosted the show Super 4 season 2 and also appeared as a singer in Start Music Aaradhyam Paadum. Additionally, the singer turned actress in 2022 when she appeared in the movie Archana 31 Not Out, starring Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Lekshmi.

The movie directed by Akhil Anilkumar was a comedy-drama about a 28-year-old school teacher who decides to get married after losing her job. However, matters start to worsen when her tough phase is met with more chaos and drama as she is to wed an NRI person.

Besides Aishwarya, the film had actors like Hakkim Shajahan, Dileep Mohan, Indrans, Ramesh Pisharody, and many more in key roles. Additionally, the movie featured Anju Joseph as the protagonist’s colleague, which marked her debut on the silver screen.

ALSO READ: 'Do people really believe...': Actor Bala reacts to rumors about having been married 4 times, explains first marriage wasn't legal