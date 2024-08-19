‘Thank you annayya for...': Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni drops UNSEEN PIC with brother Gautam on Raksha Bandhan

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has taken the internet by storm after sharing a super cute picture with her elder brother Gautam.

She shared a heartwarming picture on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan.Taking to her official Instagram page, the star kid shared a throwback picture and wrote, “Thank you annayya for being the big brother you are! (sic)@gautamghattamaneni & Happy #RakshaBandhan to all the sisters who have big and small brothers"Check out Sitara’s post below!

Former actress and their mother Namrata Shirodkar reacted to the post and commented with red hearts. Looking at the picture, we can say that the snapshot is a blast from the past when the sibling duo was much younger. Sitara looks lovely in her multicolor one-piece dress and cute braids.

To complete her look, the little star wore a small bindi. On the other hand, Gautam can be seen in a white chikankari kurta with delicate embroidery. Mahesh Babu’s kids share a wonderful bond. They often share pictures with each other on their social media pages. Gautam also shared a picture on his Instagram page and wished her little sister.

While Sitara opted for a white sleeveless top paired with a denim skirt, Gautam is seen in an Olive green shirt and denim.

Meanwhile, Sitara had shared adorable pictures featuring her superstar dad Mahesh Babu. Sharing the picture, she penned a sweet birthday note for her daddy which said, "happy birthday nana ! thank u for being the best dad ever, i love u so so much (sic)."Check Sitara Ghattamaneni’s post below!

Meanwhile talking about Mahesh Babu’s work front, he will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film SSMB 29. It is pertinent to mention that this project marks the first collaboration between the actor-director duo.Earlier, Pinkvilla had learned that SSMB 29 would be an African Jungle adventure film. Further, it was said that international studios would collaborate with the makers to make it global.

