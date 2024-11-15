Jani Master says his family ‘deserves relieved smiles’ as he drops pictures from vacation with wife and kids after getting interim bail

Trigger Warning: This article contains information on sexual assault, which might be triggering for some readers.

Renowned choreographer Jani Master, who faced charges of sexual abuse and assault by his former female colleague, was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court on October 24, 2024. While he remains under several legal restrictions, he recently shared pictures of happy moments spent with his family during a getaway at an undisclosed location.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jani Master shared a picture with his wife, Ayesha, along with a few more featuring his children, as they seemed to enjoy a vacation after the stressful time they had endured.

Check out the post here:

Along with the pictures, the choreographer penned a note, claiming that his family deserved to enjoy such relieving moments after everything they had been through. He wrote, "After all we went through... Our fam deserves these relieved smiles."

Since his release from jail, Jani Master has been spending more time with his family. On October 27, 2024, he posted an emotional video on Instagram, showing him embracing his teary-eyed wife and children.

In the caption accompanying the post, the artist expressed, "A lot was taken from us in these 37 days. My family and well-wishers' prayers got me here today. Truth is often eclipsed but never extinguished—it will prevail one day. This phase of life, which my entire family has gone through, will pierce my heart forever."

Check it out here:

As per the Telangana High Court's statement, Jani Master has been repeatedly reminded not to interfere in the victim's life and to continue cooperating with the investigating team handling the case.

For the unversed, Jani Master was arrested under Section 376 (rape), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, he was also charged under the POCSO Act.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

