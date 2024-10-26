Rape-accused choreographer Jani Master dropped from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2? Producer reveals THIS

Trigger Warning: This article contains information on sexual assault, which might be triggering for some readers.

Choreographer Jani Master, who is accused of sexual assault by his young female colleague, is no longer part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. The dancer who was supposed to choreograph a special dance number in Sukumar’s directorial has been removed from the team. As per a report in the ETV Bharat, producer Naveen Yerneni confirmed the same in a recent media interaction.

As quoted by TV9 Telugu, he said, “We have already changed the choreographer. We are shooting the song with another choreographer. The shoot will also start from November 4.” Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Jani Master was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court on October 24.

As per several media reports, the HC granted the choreographer bail after setting certain conditions. The court has urged Jani Master to avoid interfering in the victim's life. Further, they have also asked the Kaavaalaa choreographer to remain in touch with the investigators of the case.

For those who are unaware, Jani Master has been in the headlines after his 21-year-old female colleague complained of sexual abuse over the years. Following this, he was arrested in Goa and later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

A police investigation made some shocking revelations and claimed that Jani Master allegedly assaulted his female colleague when she was a minor, leading to charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Besides, the choreographer has been charged under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In her complaint, the victim stated that she was sexually assaulted multiple times during their shoots in different cities. She further claimed that Jani Master assaulted her at her residence in Narsingi several times as well.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

