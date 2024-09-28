'She traps wealthy men...': Jani Master's wife accuses woman complainant who filed sexual assault case against the Pushpa choreographer

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault, which might be triggering for some readers.

Jani Master has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The National Award-winning choreographer is accused of sexual harassment by a 21-year-old female colleague recently. The victim in her complaint has mentioned that Jani Master has sexually abused her multiple times on various occasions. While the Pushpa choreographer is currently in police custody, his wife Ayesha has complained to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.

As per a report in M9 News, Jani Master’s wife has alleged that the woman who accused her husband of abuse had trapped and harassed Jani Master under the name of love. Ayesha in her complaint said, “She wouldn’t allow my husband to come home and only let him stay for 2-3 hours. When I confronted her, she denied everything, calling him her brother and me her sister-in-law."

Moreover, she said that the complainant had affairs with multiple men and she often traps wealthy men in the pretext of love. “She traps wealthy men in the name of love and tortures them. I request the chamber to investigate the issue and bring justice to me and my children, ” Ayesha stated.

In an earlier interview with TV9, Ayesha had dismissed all allegations against her husband and called them false. Talking about the Jani Master case, she said, “The allegation that the woman was harassed when she was 16 is disgusting. There is no truth in it. If the girl can show evidence, I will leave Master."

Further, Ayesha alleged a larger conspiracy behind this issue meant to tarnish the Telugu choreographer’s reputation in public. She stated that she has been married to Jani Master for the last 14 years and his nature is not what is being alleged.

Moreover, Ayesha said that the complainant in various TV interviews has confessed that she owes her career to Jani Master. She said if there was a problem then why wouldn't she complain before and has come out to now.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember you are not alone in the fight.

