Jr NTR starrer Devara to have midnight shows in Andhra Pradesh; RRR star conveys gratitude towards state government

Jr NTR starrer Devara is all set to hit the big screens on September 27, 2024. The movie directed by Koratala Siva is now set to be screened from 12 am on the day of release in Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, the government order has also specified that on the day of release, the film would have 6 shows across theaters in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, the order has specified that from September 28, the movie would have 5 shows for a span of 9 days.

In gratitude towards the government order, Jr NTR expressed his heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. The RRR star also penned, “My heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable CM, Sri Chandrababu Naidu garu, and Honourable Deputy CM, Sri Pawan Kalyan garu of the Andhra Pradesh government for passing the new G.O. for the Devara release and for your continued support of Telugu cinema.”

Check out Jr NTR’s tweet here:

The movie Devara has been making quite the buzz for quite some time with the release finally inching closer. Jr NTR was recently spotted in Chennai as he was promoting the film along with the rest of the team.

During the same, the actor was asked about the possibility of working in a direct Tamil film to which the RRR star requested Vetrimaaran to do a film with him. Moreover, the actor even praised music composer Anirudh for the tracks and scores he made in the film.

Devara is a two-parter film series that is set to feature the actor in a dual role, playing both father and son. The movie which takes place in the landscapes of a coastal area delves deep into the lives of the people who live there and how fear is struck inside them due to certain individuals.

The film’s trailer which was unveiled recently showcased a high-octane action film that heavily relies on visual effects as well. The movie which has Jr NTR in the lead also has Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan playing prominent characters.

Furthermore, the movie also features actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in supporting roles.

