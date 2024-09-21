‘I am ready to prove anything’: Jayam Ravi REACTS to divorce from Aarti, addresses link-up rumors with Bangalore-based singer

Jayam Ravi has been in the spotlight ever since he ended his marriage of 15 years and announced divorce from his wife, Aarti Ravi. While the actor in his official announcement claimed that it wasn’t a hasty decision, his ex-wife Aarti later revealed that she wasn’t informed before the announcement was made. Shortly after, reports about Jayam’s secret relationship with Kenishaa Francis also surfaced, hinting at the possible reason behind his divorce. And now, the actor finally broke his silence on the entire matter.

In a latest interview with DT Next, Jayam Ravi addressed the incessant scrutiny on his personal life that he has been facing ever since he announced his divorce from wife Aarti. The star remarked that while many people have been trying to pull down his hard-earned image with false narratives, he doesn’t get bothered with it.

Jayam said, “When people try to bring down the image that I have earned over the years through hard work and choice of scripts, I can only manage to laugh. It’s not easy to malign my name. If you could think that the entire thing unfolded with the announcement episode, it did not.”

Expressing further, the PS-I actor mentioned that he had sent off a divorce notice through his lawyer to Aarti, which was acknowledged by her father. He dismissed his ex-wife’s claims of the public announcement not being discussed and mentioned how both their parents were present there.

Jayam went on to address reports about him not being present to attend family events, including his children’s birthdays and anniversaries. He revealed being very much in attendance for his elder son Aarav’s birthday and further added that the little one wants his parents to stay together.

He shared, “Aarav's birthday was in June, and I was here in Chennai with him to celebrate. There are pictures from the birthday celebration as well. They say my car was seen in different cities on different dates. I have all rights to take my car wherever I want to. After all, I brought it with my hard-earned money. Also, I have had an open conversation about the issue with Aarav as Ayaan is too young to understand such things. Aarav obviously wants us to stick together.”

Towards the conclusion of the interview, Jayam Ravi also addressed recent reports about being in a secret relationship with the Goan singer Kenishaa Francis. While the actor directly did not take any names, he mentioned nonetheless how dragging names wrongfully is incorrect.

Moreover, Jayam revealed that he knows Kenishaa as a psychologist with whom he collaborated to open up a spiritual center. Jayam Ravi said, “Dragging names is not okay. I know the person because I wanted to open a spiritual center. The person whose name is doing the rounds on the internet is a trained psychologist who has gotten several people out of depression. This is not okay. I have certainly hit a roadblock in my life but not a dead end.”

Jayam Ravi also mentioned that despite the indecent things being said about him on the internet, he is ready with valid proofs to present in court. He shared his sanguinity about things being said about him as untrue and revealed how people would be bound to correct themselves once the truth comes out and clears him off from all accusations.

