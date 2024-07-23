KGF star Yash's iconic long hair look to intense new style for Toxic, stylist shares BTS pic of massive transformation

KGF star Yash has been grabbing the spotlight for quite some time now, be it with his bang-on performances, personal life, or through the teasers of his upcoming projects. The actor, who left a memorable impression with his last films, KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, has now left everyone teased by flaunting his latest, bearded macho look. Moreover, it has led many to believe that it might be for his upcoming film, Toxic. And, Yash’s hair stylist has spilled the beans on the same.

Yash to flaunt an edgy and intense look for the first time in Toxic

Amid speculations, the superstar’s hair stylist, Alex Vijaykanth, dropped a BTS glimpse of Yash, which features the latter getting a last-minute trim to his perfectly-grown beard by his stylist. Along with the post, Alex penned a caption, which seemingly confirmed that this new get-up of the KGF actor was for his next mega hit, Toxic.

Alex Vijaykanth wrote, “Crafting a look that’s truly explosive. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash!”

Moving forth with the caption, Yash’s decades-long hairstylist, Alex, revealed that the actor would be sporting this edgy and intense look for the first time in a while, against his previous, iconic long hairdo.

Hinting at the challenging role that Yash would portray in his next, Alex shared, “Creating a hairstyle that perfectly complements characters played by @thenameisYash is a challenge I relish, and this pompadour is a testament to it.”

His short hair look has made his fans speculate about the intensity of his character in the film, which would be more focused and nestled amid an urban setup.

More about Yash’s upcoming film Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-produced by KVN Productions, in association with Monster Mind Creations, Yash’s next big banner film, Toxic, is co-named A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. Most importantly, it would be another pan-Indian release, considering the humongous fan following the actor enjoys across the country.

Talking about the cast, reportedly, Kiara Advani is roped in as the leading lady opposite Yash. It is slated to release on April 10, 2025. For the unversed, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor was earlier revealed to be a part of the film. However, she is not a part of the movie due to unforeseen date clashes with her other projects.

Yash to co-produce Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

On the other hand, Yash is also set to make a mark as the co-producer of another highly anticipated film, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Unlike the earlier rumors about the actor playing the role of Ravana in the film, it was later cleared that he would join the team as the co-producer.

