Kiara Advani has had a massive fashion transformation and this lehenga look from Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma’s wedding reception might just be the answer

Bollywood’s trendy and stylish diva Kiara Advani is a true blue fashionista. She is a force to be reckoned with. Every time she steps out, she is a treat to the eyes (face card that never declines) and along with that, her impeccable outfit choices are a treat to the eyes. Kiara Advani's fashion journey has, in fact, mirrored her rise to Bollywood stardom. Her early appearances leaned on a sweeter, girl-next-door vibe. However, the same has now transformed into something that resonates with chicness and style. Her red carpet moments and event looks are bearing witness to her fashion choices- like plunging necklines, statement silhouettes, bodycon dresses and even simple carefree style. Let’s just say, Kiara is not afraid to play!

Be it lehengas or bodycon dresses that flaunt her curves in the best way possible, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress is embracing her fashion transformation with utmost confidence and panache. We are all set to take a tour down memory lane and revisit her appearance at Arpita Khan's wedding reception- a moment that serves as a fascinating reminder of how far she has come in terms of personal style and what we would like to call, the beginning of Kiara’s fashion transformation. Now, be it ethnic inspiration or weekend parties, Kiara Advani has it all packed in a punch under a roof. Let’s check it out.

A look at Kiara Advani’s fashion transformation from Arpita Khan’s reception to now

Kiara Advani's outfit for Arpita Khan's wedding reception was an aubergine lehenga

Kiara Advani’s style statement has certainly transformed over the years, and it's all for good. Taking a stroll down the nostalgia lane, back in 2014, the Shershaah actress attended Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s wedding reception with Ayyush Sharma. Kiara was dressed in an aubergine lehenga from the shelves of Jade by Monica & Karishma. What was then considered a fashion-forward look, the lehenga was low-waisted, showing off her torso.

The designer lehenga showcased a raw silk base with a plain golden thick border with floral motifs cascading along it. The embroidered motifs featured cut-pipe work along with zardosi and kadana handwork. Styling the look, Kiara wore a racy blouse with a plunging neckline and a matching dupatta with similar golden embroidery. The Lust Stories actress styled her look with pink-hued glossy makeup, open tresses, golden bangles, and a shimmering clutch to finish the look.

With time, Kiara Advani’s style has only gotten chic and she is ruling the fashion game

Concept saree look that Kiara Advani aced like a true diva

Recently, for Anant Ambani’s sangeet, we spotted Mrs Malhotra looking scintillating and turning heads for all the right reasons. Rocking a gorgeous pre-draped pastel pink saree by Tarun Tahiliani, Kiara raised mercury levels and how. The mermaid silhouette with a corset blouse accentuated the actress’s curves. Featuring an off-shoulder structured corset blouse enhanced with pearls of various sizes, the outfit gave the illusion of a wrap skirt. The entire body of the saree was embellished with pearls on a subtle grey base, while the pale pink pallu draped across Kiara’s shoulders.

She kept her glam dewy with hints of pink and nude. She added a pair of gorgeous diamonds in her ears with a matching choker and left her tresses open in yesteryear structured curls.

Take cues from Kiara on how to rock a traditional lehenga in the best way possible

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress’ latest look was ethnic fashion for Anant Ambani’s wedding. Kiara opted for a stunning ensemble that celebrated the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship. She rocked a vibrant purple lehenga by Torani, the fabric adorned with intricate hand embroidery. To add some extra oomph, she paired the lehenga with a contrasting red blouse that had just a touch of embellishment. The red continued in the dupatta, creating a beautifully balanced and almost regal look.

Kiara's accessories were just as captivating. With traditional pearl-encrusted chaandbaalis with ear chains, she added chunky bangles that add a touch of drama. For glam, Kiara complemented the outfit perfectly - kohl-rimmed eyes, and a nude lip shade.

Rocking at Cannes like a goddess in a Prabal Gurung gown

Marking her debut at Cannes, Kiara Advani stepped out on the French Riviera to serve us a dose of chicness. She radiated in a gorgeous Prabal Gurung white gown featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, the actress looked breathtaking in the flowy outfit that she decided to opt for.

But what stole the show was her dramatic OTT pear earrings. The actress’s choice of shifting the focus from her dreamy outfit to her pearl earrings was a fresh take that we absolutely loved. Acing at her makeup game, Kiara chose a fresh summer vibe and picked a tint of coral on her lips and cheeks. With half-up hair, the diva indeed made a case for a summer fashion statement and looked effortlessly chic

Kiara Advani’s black bodycon dress that raised the temperature like nothing else

Smashing the glam-o-meter with her monotone but chic style, Kiara Advani appeared on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 8. This stylish diva picked a strapless black midi dress with gathered detailing on the front. The bodycon outfit featured a plunging V-neckline with an accentuated corset bodice that tapered towards the hemline

Kiara looked edgy in this body-hugging ensemble and dazzled like a diva. She broke the monotone look with a dash of glitzy maroon pumps. Taking it up a notch, she styled her look with a shimmery snake cuff bracelet and matching ear hoops. With side-parted tresses, Kiara let her hair cascade down her shoulders in a messy wave. For glam, she opted to stick to coral hues as her blush and teamed it with shimmer eyeshadow, and nude lips.

We are pleased to see Kiara Advani’s impeccable fashion transformation over the years. Her primal years were certainly the stepping stones that paved the way for her to reign as a true Bollywood fashion icon. What are your thoughts on the same? Comment down below and let us know.

