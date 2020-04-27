Kiccha Sudeep's divorce to patch up with wife Priya: Kannada star couple proved family means the world to them

Kiccha Sudeep and Priya always respected each other's sentiments and personal life and with time, have only proved family means the world to them

Eighteen years ago, on October 18, 2001, Kannada actor Sudeep and Priya entered into wedlock. The couple tied the knot 18 years ago and despite a rough patch in their marriage once upon a time, the couple proved to be the power couple of Sandalwood industry. They remained by each other's side through thick and thin. However, not many know, the couple has worked on their relationship and have come out only strong. In 2015, Sudeep and Priya's marriage hit a rough patch and they filed for divorce on mutual consent. Reportedly, the couple was living separately for over four years before they filed for divorce. Even while they were living apart, Priya and Sudeep were spotted together at events and never let anyone know about their problems.

Speaking to Bangalore Mirror back them, Sudeep reportedly said, "I do not know if everything will be alright. There will be misunderstandings in every relationship. If there are misunderstandings in friendship we stop talking to friends for some time. If there is a misunderstanding in marriage, it reaches this situation. I don't know if everything will be alright, I cannot be an astrologer to predict what can happen."

Sudeep had also agreed not to challenge the custody of his daughter Sanvi to his wife. Reportedly, the divorce could have cost Sudeep Rs. 19 crore. Fortunately, things slowly worked out between the Kannada couple.

Though they had filed for divorce, the duo never turned up for court proceedings. Years after filing for divorce, they decided to give their relationship another chance. They decided to reconcile for the sake of their beloved daughter, Sanvi.

The power couple celebrated their wedding anniversary last year in Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 house.

In a throwback interview to Silverscreen, the actor opened up on how his relationship with daughter Saanvi was affected. He said, "Earlier, I would try to be around for her as much as I could, but I still missed out on the important moments of her life. Now that she is not with me anymore, I try twice, thrice as hard because I know how losing such precious time feels like. It hurts not to be around her, but (I suppose) it's all for the best."

Sudeep and Priya always respected each other's sentiments and personal life and with time, have only proved family means the world to them! Wishing them a lifetime of togetherness.

