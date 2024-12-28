Kannada TV star Charith Balappa gets arrested on charges of sexual abuse, harassment of female actress for over a year

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Popular Kannada television actor Charith Balappa got arrested recently over sexual abuse allegations by a 29-year female actress, who also works in the same industry. As per the FIR lodged, the victim was subjected to sexual harassment, assault, threatening and criminal intimidation for almost one year from November 1, 2023 to December 13, 2024.

The lady in question via her complaint mentioned having met Balappa in 2017 as they belonged to the same TV industry. She accused him of exploiting her good nature and revealed that he pressured her to love him and forced physical relationships.

However, when the female actress refused to comply with his shocking demands, Charith Balappa threatened to defame her. Moreover, knowing that she lived alone, he even once barged into her house along with a few of his associates, to create ruckus and harass her.

That’s not all! The Kannada television actor also resorted to malpractices of demanding money from her and also threatened to leak private photos of her on social media channels. He even said that he would leak them as WhatsApp forwards to a group that also had several other television actors in it.

As per the reports, Charith had also terrorized the woman by proclaiming his money power, connections with big politicians and other rowdy elements of the society, to have an FIR and multiple cases filed against her and get her jailed.

He even threatened to kill her and cause mental trauma to the actress. The 29-year-old victim identified Charith as a divorcee.

As per the statement given by DCP (West) S Girish, he mentioned, “The complainant, who has been acting in Kannada and Telugu serials since 2017, became acquainted with the accused in 2023. The accused insisted on being in a romantic relationship with the complainant and subjected her to mental harassment, death threats, and threats of murder.”

An FIR was lodged at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station under multiple charges, including Sections 115 (2), 308(2), 352, 351(2), 75(1)(i) and 75(1)(ii) R/w 3(5) of the BNS, against the Kannada television actor who was arrested on the same.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.c

